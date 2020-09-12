Advertisement

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Canistota!

Previewing the game between #2 Howard & #1 Canistota/Freeman!
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANISTOTA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It maybe a soggy fourth Football Friday, but it can’t rain on the parade of having a #1 vs. #2 matchup in 9A between Canistota/Freeman and Howard!

The Tailgate Tour stopped in Canistota for a live preview. In the video above James Strang talks about his team’s quest for a third straight state title and we get the Dakota News Now Sports Puppy’s Pick! In the video below Howard’s Pat Ruml talks about what makes this year’s Howard team special!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Mark O. talks with Andy North about Sanford International

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Mark O. talks with Andy North about Sanford International

Sports

10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 10th

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 10th

Sports

Fred, Ernie and Steve talk Champions Tour golf

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Fred, Ernie and Steve talk Champions Tour golf

Sports

Dakota Bowl Preview as Poppinga and Nelson talk about their opponent

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Dakota Bowl Preview as Poppinga and Nelson talks about their opponent

Latest News

Sports

Northwestern Wildcats sweep Warner, SFC wins in volleyball, Lincoln in girls tennis and also in girls soccer

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Northwestern Wildcats sweep Warner, SFC wins in volleyball, Lincoln in girls tennis and also in girls soccer

Sports

Dave Swift talks about his course at Minnehaha, site of the Sanford International

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Dave Swift talks about his course at Minnehaha, site of the Sanford International

Sports

Mark O. and Rich Beem talk about his return to South Dakota for the Sanford International

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT
Mark O. and Rich Beem talk about his return to South Dakota for the Sanford International

News

Sanford International returns to Sioux Falls

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sanford International returns to Sioux Falls

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:14 AM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sanford International returns to Sioux Falls

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now