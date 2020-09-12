FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 3 (9-11-20)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A rainy evening didn’t dampen the high school football action throughout South Dakota and Iowa!

The fourth edition of Football Friday features highlights from 12 games. In the video above our show starts with a Sioux Falls city battle between Lincoln and Washington and includes Watertown at Rapid City Central and a battle of the top-ranked teams in 11AA with Pierre visiting Yankton!

Up next we head to 11A with Tea visiting West Central and Dell Rapids at Madison. We also check in on 11B with Mount Vernon/Plankinton at McCook Central/Montrose and Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan hosting Redfield.

Off to the 9-Man ranks next featuring Britton-Hecla at Hamlin, Florence-Henry at Clark/Willow Lake, and battle of top ranked teams in 9A with Howard at Canistota/Freeman!

Wrapping up the show we hit a pair of games in Iowa with MOC-Floyd Valley at West Lyon and Unity Christian at Central Lyon. As a bonus we also have a Dakota Bowl preview and highlights from the opening round of the Sanford International!

