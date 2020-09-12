Advertisement

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 3 (9-11-20)

Featuring Highlights From 12 Prep Football Games In South Dakota & Iowa!
By Zach Borg and Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A rainy evening didn’t dampen the high school football action throughout South Dakota and Iowa!

The fourth edition of Football Friday features highlights from 12 games. In the video above our show starts with a Sioux Falls city battle between Lincoln and Washington and includes Watertown at Rapid City Central and a battle of the top-ranked teams in 11AA with Pierre visiting Yankton!

Up next we head to 11A with Tea visiting West Central and Dell Rapids at Madison. We also check in on 11B with Mount Vernon/Plankinton at McCook Central/Montrose and Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan hosting Redfield.

Off to the 9-Man ranks next featuring Britton-Hecla at Hamlin, Florence-Henry at Clark/Willow Lake, and battle of top ranked teams in 9A with Howard at Canistota/Freeman!

Wrapping up the show we hit a pair of games in Iowa with MOC-Floyd Valley at West Lyon and Unity Christian at Central Lyon. As a bonus we also have a Dakota Bowl preview and highlights from the opening round of the Sanford International!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 3 A-Block

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Canistota!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Previewing Howard vs. Canistota/Freeman!

Sports

Mark O. talks with Andy North about Sanford International

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Mark O. talks with Andy North about Sanford International

Sports

10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 10th

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:51 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 10th

Latest News

Sports

Fred, Ernie and Steve talk Champions Tour golf

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Fred, Ernie and Steve talk Champions Tour golf

Sports

Dakota Bowl Preview as Poppinga and Nelson talk about their opponent

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:49 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Dakota Bowl Preview as Poppinga and Nelson talks about their opponent

Sports

Northwestern Wildcats sweep Warner, SFC wins in volleyball, Lincoln in girls tennis and also in girls soccer

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Northwestern Wildcats sweep Warner, SFC wins in volleyball, Lincoln in girls tennis and also in girls soccer

Sports

Dave Swift talks about his course at Minnehaha, site of the Sanford International

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Dave Swift talks about his course at Minnehaha, site of the Sanford International

Sports

Mark O. and Rich Beem talk about his return to South Dakota for the Sanford International

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT
Mark O. and Rich Beem talk about his return to South Dakota for the Sanford International

News

Sanford International returns to Sioux Falls

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now