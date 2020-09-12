Advertisement

Mark O. talks with Andy North about Sanford International

Future looks bright
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This is the 3rd year for the Champions Tour coming to Sioux Falls. And despite some occassional bad weather, tournament host Andy North is very optimistic about the event extending beyond the original 5 year commitment. The players have enjoyed their time here and the field just keeps getting better, as evidenced by new names like Fred Couples and Ernie Els coming to Sioux Falls for the first time.

Andy joined Mark Ovenden during the 5:00 Dakota News Now to talk about the Sanford International.

