New esports arena opens at USD

By Miranda Paige
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Competitive gaming known as esports is growing in popularity, especially at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. This week, the university unveiled its new esports arena.

The USD Esports Club started in 2018.

“And we had about 40 members when we started out and now we have over 130. So it’s really boomed,” said Derek Bierschbach, Founder & President of USD Esports Club.

In esports, teams play competitively.

“Think of your Call of Duty, League of Legends, Overwatch, those titles like that. We are just competing against other schools around the nation and Canada,” said Bierschbach.

In the past two years, esports members would game from their dorm rooms. Now they have space to game together.

“It really enhances the camaraderie of the teams. A lot of times before, players on the teams didn’t even know what their teammates looked like,” said Bierschbach.

The esports arena also gives gamers access to everything they need to practice and compete.

“Once it’s finalized and complete, we’ll have 24 brand new computer gaming stations, two console gaming stations. All of our computers have state of the art electronics in them,” said Connor Singhisen, Assistant Director Intramural Sport Clubs and Esports.

Currently, only 12 computer gaming stations are in use to allow for social distancing due to COVID-19.

Players believe this space will help take them to the next level when competing.

“Some players didn’t have as good of internet or as good of specs on the computers. So it will really enhance our ability to play well and not have to worry about technical issues,” said Bierschbach.

“I’ve played on console my whole life and so now having access to play a PC it’s like a new step I guess in my gaming career,” said Sean Fenenga, member of USD Esports Club.

It could also help draw more students to the university.

“Recruiting for the university was just huge. A space like this is few and far between here in South Dakota,” said Singhisen.

The arena came just in time for competition season in October.

The arena is open to all USD students and staff. In the future, the school hopes to open it up to the public and hold video game clinics, competitions, and birthday parties.

