Sioux Falls home damaged by fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No one was hurt after a fire broke out at a Sioux Falls home.

The fire started around 6:20 p.m. at a home on E. 34th Street just south of Woodlawn Cemetery, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

When crews arrived, they determined the fire was in the attic. A neighbor told firefighters that the house vacant as it was being remodeled.

Firefighters were able to get flames under control in about 20 minutes.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.