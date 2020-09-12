Advertisement

Sioux Falls home damaged by fire

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No one was hurt after a fire broke out at a Sioux Falls home.

The fire started around 6:20 p.m. at a home on E. 34th Street just south of Woodlawn Cemetery, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

When crews arrived, they determined the fire was in the attic. A neighbor told firefighters that the house vacant as it was being remodeled.

Firefighters were able to get flames under control in about 20 minutes.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

