Bad First Inning Dooms Canaries In American Association Championship Series Opener

MILWAUKEE, WI (Dakota News Now) - The Milwaukee Milkmen scored six runs in the first inning of game one of the American Association Championship Series and never looked back, defeating the Sioux Falls Canaries 11-6 on Saturday night.

The Birds lost despite a big game from Jabari Henry who went 4-4 with a homerun and four RBI.

Game two of the best-of-seven series is tomorrow in Milwaukee at 4:30 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

