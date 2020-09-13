Bad First Inning Dooms Canaries In American Association Championship Series Opener
Milwaukee takes Game One 11-6
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, WI (Dakota News Now) - The Milwaukee Milkmen scored six runs in the first inning of game one of the American Association Championship Series and never looked back, defeating the Sioux Falls Canaries 11-6 on Saturday night.
The Birds lost despite a big game from Jabari Henry who went 4-4 with a homerun and four RBI.
Game two of the best-of-seven series is tomorrow in Milwaukee at 4:30 PM.
Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!
