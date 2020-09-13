Advertisement

Bad First Inning Dooms Canaries In American Association Championship Series Opener

Milwaukee takes Game One 11-6
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, WI (Dakota News Now) - The Milwaukee Milkmen scored six runs in the first inning of game one of the American Association Championship Series and never looked back, defeating the Sioux Falls Canaries 11-6 on Saturday night.

The Birds lost despite a big game from Jabari Henry who went 4-4 with a homerun and four RBI.

Game two of the best-of-seven series is tomorrow in Milwaukee at 4:30 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Roosevelt Dominates O’Gorman In Dakota Bowl

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Roosevelt wins 48-0

Sports

Fred Couples’ Remarkable Eagle Highlights Second Round Of Sanford International

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Jimenez & Stricker tied for lead heading to final round.

Sports

Jack Nicklaus Returns To Sioux Falls For Third Straight Year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Borg
Plays in charity match with Andy North, Hale Irwin and Tony Jacklin

Sports

2020 Sanford International Second Round Highlights

Updated: 1 hour ago
Steve Stricker and Miguel Angel Jimenez tied for lead

Latest News

Sports

Bad First Inning Dooms Canaries In Game One Of AA Championship Series At Milwaukee

Updated: 1 hour ago
Birds fall 11-6

Sports

Roosevelt Dominates Dakota Bowl

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shutout O'Gorman 48-0

Sports

Northwestern drops thriller at Morningside

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Borg
Red Raiders lose 45-31

Sports

Jack Nicklaus Returns To Sioux Falls For Third Straight Year

Updated: 1 hour ago
Plays charity match at Sanford International

Sports

Shutdown second half delivers victory for Dickinson State at Dakota State

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Borg
Trojans fall 26-14

Sports

Northwestern Drops Thriller At Morningside

Updated: 1 hour ago
Red Raiders fall 45-31