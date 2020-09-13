Advertisement

Fred Couples’ Remarkable Eagle Highlights Second Round Of Sanford International

Jimenez & Stricker tied for lead at -9
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A remarkable hole out for eagle by Fred Couples on hole nine was the shot of the Sanford International and highlighted a busy second round.

Miguel Angel Jimenez and 2018 Sanford International champion Steve Stricker are tied for the lead at -9 through two rounds but several others are within a few shots. You can view the full leaderboard HERE .

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

