Fred Couples’ Remarkable Eagle Highlights Second Round Of Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A remarkable hole out for eagle by Fred Couples on hole nine was the shot of the Sanford International and highlighted a busy second round.

Miguel Angel Jimenez and 2018 Sanford International champion Steve Stricker are tied for the lead at -9 through two rounds but several others are within a few shots. You can view the full leaderboard HERE .

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

