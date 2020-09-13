Fred Couples’ Remarkable Eagle Highlights Second Round Of Sanford International
Jimenez & Stricker tied for lead at -9
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A remarkable hole out for eagle by Fred Couples on hole nine was the shot of the Sanford International and highlighted a busy second round.
Miguel Angel Jimenez and 2018 Sanford International champion Steve Stricker are tied for the lead at -9 through two rounds but several others are within a few shots. You can view the full leaderboard HERE .
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
