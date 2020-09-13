Hastings Hammers Dakota Wesleyan

HASTINGS, NE (Dakota News Now) - After Dakota Wesleyan tied their season opener at Hastings 7-7 in the second quarter, the Hastings Broncos reeled off 38 unanswered points to win 45-7 on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (0-1) managed 251 yards of total offense next to 431 by Hastings.

DWU visits Northwestern next Saturday at 1 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights.

