Hastings Hammers Dakota Wesleyan
Tigers fall 45-7 in football opener
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HASTINGS, NE (Dakota News Now) - After Dakota Wesleyan tied their season opener at Hastings 7-7 in the second quarter, the Hastings Broncos reeled off 38 unanswered points to win 45-7 on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers (0-1) managed 251 yards of total offense next to 431 by Hastings.
DWU visits Northwestern next Saturday at 1 PM.
Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights.
