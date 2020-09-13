Jack Nicklaus Returns To Sioux Falls For Third Straight Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The greatest golfer in history isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop him from celebrating the game of golf in Sioux Falls.

For the last two years Jack Nicklaus has played charity matches at the Sanford International. And this year was no different as Nicklaus once again teamed with Andy North and faced former major champions Hale Irwin and Tony Jacklin.

The Golden Bear and his wife actually dealt with COVID earlier in the year when he tested positive.

Healthy now Jack was looking forward to playing in front of fans, though he admits playing without them did have a benefit or two.

He and North would lose their EMI Legends match to Jacklin and Irwin 3 & 1.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and to hear from Nicklaus and Jacklin!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.