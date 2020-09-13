Advertisement

Northwestern drops thriller at Morningside

Red Raiders fall 45-31
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Morningside scored the final 21 points of a season opening thriller with Northwestern, defeating the Red Raiders 45-31 on Saturday night in Sioux City.

The Red Raiders lost despite 447 passing yards, 114 rushing yards and two total touchdowns from quarterback Tyson Kooima. His counterpart, Joe Dolincheck, threw for 364 yards and three scores.

The Red Raiders host Dakota Wesleyan next Saturday at 1 PM.

