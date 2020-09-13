Advertisement

Roosevelt Dominates O’Gorman In Dakota Bowl

Riders shutout Knights 48-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in the 42 year history of the Dakota Bowl, the O’Gorman Knights played their feature game at McEneany Field on their campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It would also be the first time they have ever been shutout in the Dakota Bowl.

Roosevelt rolled from start to finish, improving to 3-0 with a 48-0 victory. Rider quarterback Taylen Ashley threw five touchdown passes and ran for another as O’Gorman surrendered the most points in the history of the Dakota Bowl.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

