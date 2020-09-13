Roosevelt Dominates O’Gorman In Dakota Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in the 42 year history of the Dakota Bowl, the O’Gorman Knights played their feature game at McEneany Field on their campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It would also be the first time they have ever been shutout in the Dakota Bowl.

Roosevelt rolled from start to finish, improving to 3-0 with a 48-0 victory. Rider quarterback Taylen Ashley threw five touchdown passes and ran for another as O’Gorman surrendered the most points in the history of the Dakota Bowl.

