Shutdown second half delivers victory for Dickinson State at Dakota State

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dickinson State Blue Hawks broke a 14-14 tie at half with 12 unanswered second half points to defeat host Dakota State 26-14 in the season opener for both teams.

Roosevelt alum Torren Devericks passed for a score and ran for another, but threw three interceptions as the reigning NSAA champion Blue Hawks defense suffocated the Trojans in the second half.

Dakota State (0-1) visits in-state rival Presentation next Saturday at 7 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.