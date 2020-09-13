Advertisement

South Dakota records 1 new COVID-19 death Sunday; Active cases decline

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials confirmed Sunday that COVID-19 has claimed another life in South Dakota.

The latest death is a Meade County man over the age of 80. South Dakota has had a total of 184 COVID-19 deaths, according to the Department of Health.

Officials confirmed 201 new cases Sunday, bringing total known cases in South Dakota to 16,638. However, active cases fell by 54 to 2,461 due to additional recoveries.

Current hospitalizations rose by one to 110.

South Dakota's coronavirus website

