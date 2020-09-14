Advertisement

163 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota Monday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials confirmed 163 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The new cases brings the state’s total to 16,801. Active cases rose by 38 to 2,499.

The death total remained unchanged at 184. Current hospitalizations also remained unchanged at 110.

The Department of Health also updated case information on South Dakota schools. An additional 177 cases were confirmed in K-12 schools last week, bringing total known cases to 667. Most of those diagnosed have recovered, however; there are currently 214 active cases. Officials say 116 schools have 1 or 2 active cases, while 13 schools have three or more active cases.

In the state’s university system, officials confirmed 130 cases last week, bringing total cases to 1,053 - though only 193 are active. Twelve universities currently have three or more active cases.

During a media briefing Monday, South Dakota Epidemiologist Joshua Clayotn said the state now has over 270 people who are working on coronavirus-related calls. This includes contract tracing and checking in on symptoms.

