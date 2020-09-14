Advertisement

Authorities ID victim in fatal crash involving South Dakota Attorney General

Investigators reconstruct the scene of a fatal crash involving S.D. Atty. Gen. Jason Ravnsborg
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials have identified the man killed in an accident involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Fifty-five-year-old Joseph Boever of Highmore died in Saturday night’s crash, according to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Tony Mangan.

Mangan said Ravnsborg was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus westbound on U.S. Highway 14 around 10:30 p.m. when he struck Boever. Ravnsborg called the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office and said he believed he had been involved in a car-deer crash.

Boever’s body was not found until Sunday morning.

In an interview with Dakota News Now, Boever’s cousin, Nick Nemec, provided other details about the crash. Nemec said Boever had crashed his pickup into a hay bale prior to Saturday night’s accident. After the crash, Nemec gave Boever a ride back to his home in Highmore, about a mile-and-a-half away. Nemec said he and Boever made plans to fix the pickup on Sunday morning. But Saturday night, Boever decided to go back to the truck. Nemec did not know why Boever returned to the vehicle Saturday night.

Joseph Boever's pickup in the ditch outside of Highmore. Boever's family says he had crashed it earlier Saturday, and was apparently walking back to the vehicle when he was struck.
Ravnsborg was apparently driving home to Pierre after a GOP dinner in Redfield. Dakota News Now also spoke with the owner of the Rooster Bar, who confirmed Ravnsborg attended the Spink County Lincoln Day Dinner earlier that evening. Tim Bormann, a spokesperson for Ravnsborg’s office, also confirmed he was at the Republican event. He says Ravnsborg immediately called 911 after the crash on U.S. Highway 14. Bormann says that the attorney general is known to have an occasional drink, but has made it a practice not to drink at the Lincoln Day events.

Mangan said Ravnsborg was not injured. He said the South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Gov. Kristi Noem first announced Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Sunday evening, though authorities initially did not provide any other details.

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg released the following statement Sunday evening:

“I am shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night. As Governor Noem stated, I am fully cooperating with the investigation and I fully intend to continue do so moving forward. At this time I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family.”

