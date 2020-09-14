Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Myocarditis questions answered with North Central Heart Cardiologist

By Beth Warden
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

As the medical community continues to study the effects of COVID-19 on the body, Myocarditis is a condition gaining attention.

North Central Heart Cardiologist Dr. Christopher Paa describes the condition.

Dr. Christopher Paa In simplest terms, myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, and it clinically it is caused by usually one of two things either an infectious agent such as a virus or certain bacteria or by a non-infectious agent such as antibiotics sometimes or chemotherapeutic agents," said Dr. Paa.

He describes the symptoms.

“Having difficulty breathing and chest discomfort. They probably need to be seen if patients have, you know, evidence of fluid overload they start retaining fluid in their legs and other parts of their body. They certainly need to be seen. When it comes to the heart There’s really no such thing as a dumb question so if the patient is concerned, be seen,” said Paa.

There is a reason why the medical community has cautioned specific groups in our population to be especially careful during the pandemic.

“If you look at the literature, the patients that are going to be at the highest risk of developing, you know, severe COVID infection are going to be the patients that are older than 65 and patients with the chronic medical illnesses,” said Paa.

A lung biopsy will provide a definitive result to diagnose myocarditis, but most patients have tests performed that are less invasive and also an indicator.

“Blood tests or something called a draconian value that we can measure in the bloodstream, to see if there’s been damage to the heart. Generally, they’ll have EKG abnormalities additionally and sometimes we’ll do a test called an ultrasound of the heart or an echocardiogram, and many times, those are abnormal,” said Paa.

If a patient is found to have myocarditis, there are several courses of action.

“The treatment is generally supportive, which means that you know if the patient becomes very very ill and the heart is very weakened, there are certain medications we can put them on that will help it heal and support the patient, but generally it is trying to get the patient through the acute phase of the illness, to get them better,” said Paa.

He believes most asymptomatic patients can recover from this setback.

“Unfortunately, there’s been a lot of kind of extrapolating results of what is a very bad infection called myocarditis to asymptomatic patients and I think it’s caused a lot of concern among, you know, parents of young athletes and things like that and I guess what I would say is, before we jump to conclusions I think you really need to wait for more information to come out and I suspect that in the end, what you’re going to find is asymptomatic patients probably are going to do fine long term,” said Paa.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Staff counts blessings on tornado anniversary

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“The intensity of the storm was significant, but it was no match for the resolve, courage, and the teamwork, of the people within the building,” said Gibbs.

News

Avera’s annual event for Children’s Hospital goes virtual for one week

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Organizers turned The Big Grape into a weeklong, virtual event that will support the Avera Children's Hospital.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Big Grape event goes virtual, honors sisters this week

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
Avera is hosting the fund drive online this year, including a silent auction. The final day is Friday, September 11th. Visit Avera.org to donate or place a bid for The Big Grape, Reimagined: Fund drive for the Avera Children’s Hospital.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: How Child Life Specialists provide comfort to both hospitalized children and their parents

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“It is a calling you know it’s something because a lot of people say I can’t help with kids at the hospital must be so sad. But indeed it is not always sad. So it’s a great place to be,” said Perkinson. “I’d say, it probably fills my cup that the kids are able to be successful.”

Latest News

Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Child Life Specialists Ease Fears

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT
"You like, pick a hero like someone in your life that's like made a difference. And then I picked me up because he was just like always with me in the hospital," said Elena.

News

Sioux Falls gym owners create challenge to help people eat healthy

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The owners of CPM Fitness in Sioux Falls, Chris and Annie Mello, are encouraging people to eat healthy to stay healthy and prevent themselves from getting sick.

News

#800gChallenge

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
The owners of CPM Fitness are encouraging people to add more fruits and vegetables to their diet.

News

CDC indicates vaccine on horizon as nation’s health departments band together

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT
|
By Austin H Goss
South Dakota cases are trending in the wrong direction, but it appears a vaccine may be trending in the right direction.

News

Awareness campaign asks parents to talk to kids about dangers of vaping

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
Vaping and Coronavirus could mean a double blow. “Having more difficulties with COVID, because we really are seeing their lungs are compromised to begin with,” said Jensen.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: pop-up Heart Fresh Market

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“We want to practice what we preach so we brought it right here so that you don’t have to go to a crowded supermarket you can buy everything you need to eat fresh, wonderful meals,” said Cornay.