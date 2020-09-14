Advertisement

Branstad stepping down as US ambassador to China

Terry Branstad (File photo)
Terry Branstad (File photo)(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) - The U.S. ambassador to China will step down early next month, ending a three-year tenure marked by a trade war and increasingly bitter relations between the world’s two largest economies.

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing says Terry Branstad confirmed his decision in a phone call with President Donald Trump last week. It did not give a reason for his departure.

Trade relations soured under Trump, and other disputes followed over technology, human rights and the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Branstad, who once served as the governor of Iowa, became embroiled in a recent controversy when China’s official People’s Daily newspaper rejected an opinion piece by him.

