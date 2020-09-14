Advertisement

Canaries Blanked In Milwaukee To Fall Behind 2-0 In AA Championship Series

Birds shutout 2-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, WI (Dakota News Now) - One night after their pitching staff couldn’t keep up with the Milwaukee Milkmen, the Sioux Falls Canaries' lineup couldn’t keep pace, putting the team in an 0-2 hole in the American Association Championship Series.

A Zach Nehrir homerun in the fifth and Mason Davis RBI single in the sixth were all the Milwaukee Milkmen needed in Game Two of the best-of-seven series, defeating the Canaries 2-0.

Tyler Danish pitched a solid six innings allowing seven hits and two earned runs. His counterpart, Henderson Alvarez, was even better, allowing just two hits over seven scoreless innings. The Canaries, who fell last night in Game One 11-6, mustered just four hits in the game.

The series shifts to Sioux Falls for the next three games beginning with game three on Tuesday night at 7:05 PM in the Birdcage.

