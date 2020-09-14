Advertisement

Crews search Mississippi River for overdue plane in Minnesota

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREY CLOUD ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Crews are searching the Mississippi River in Washington County for a plane that’s overdue at a South St. Paul airport.

The search Sunday night was focused near Grey Cloud Island, which is southwest of St. Paul Park and Cottage Grove.

Dakota County and Washington County personnel were involved in the search.

The plane was due to land at Fleming Field, a city-owned airport that handles mainly single-engine aircraft. Officials say It departed from nearby South St. Paul Municipal Airport earlier in the day. Communication with the pilot was lost.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it has not been contacted by first responders

