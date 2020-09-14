Advertisement

EPA sides with farmers on ethanol, rejects refinery waivers

(MGN)
(MGN) (WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Federal regulators have handed a victory to corn farmers by refusing to allow a group of petroleum refiners in 14 states to forego requirements to blend ethanol into the gasoline they make.

Members of Congress from farm states have heavily lobbied President Donald Trump to reject the waiver requests for months.

Those representing oil producing states supported the waivers which were originally designed to help small refineries but were also granted by EPA in recent years to larger refineries.

The decision comes 50 days before the presidential election in which Trump needs support of farmers to help carry several Midwest states again.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters predicted said the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas.

News

Wildfires raise fight over climate change as Trump visits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SARA CLINE
California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before. Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

News

Branstad stepping down as US ambassador to China

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. ambassador to China will step down early next month, ending a three-year tenure marked by a trade war and increasingly bitter relations between the world’s two largest economies.

News

163 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota health officials confirmed 163 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Latest News

News

Update: Family of victim seeks answers after fatal crash involving A.G.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Investigators say Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reported hitting a deer following a crash that left a Highmore man dead, while the family of the victim is calling for more information about the incident to be released.

News

South Dakota Attorney General involved in fatal crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota Attorney Gen. Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash, though officials have released few details about the incident.

News

South Dakota attorney general involved in a fatal car crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

South Dakota attorney general involved in a fatal car crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

West Mall 7 Theatres to reapply for beer & wine license

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls movie theater is renewing its push to get approval to sell beer and wine.

News

Crews search Mississippi River for overdue plane in Minnesota

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Crews are searching the Mississippi River in Washington County for a plane that’s overdue at a South St. Paul airport.