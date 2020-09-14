Miguel Angel Jimenez Wins 2020 Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though there were plenty of people in contention to win the Sanford International after each of the first two rounds, Miguel Angel Jimenez always found himself at the top of the leaderboard.

With a terrific final round on Sunday he would end the weekend alone at number one.

Jimenez fired a five-under 65 during the final round to finish -14 for the tournament and claim the Sanford International by one shot over Steve Flesch (-13) and a host of others.

Jimenez emerged from a crowded field that included Bernhard Langer and 2018 Sanford International Champion Steve Stricker (-12 each). In addition Scott Parel shot a Minnehaha Country Club course record eight under par 62 to finish in 5th at -11. You can view the full leaderboard by clicking HERE .

Click on the video viewer above for highlights and reaction!

