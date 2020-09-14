Red Cape Week raises funds for Sioux Falls CASA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls CASA is holding its annual Red Cape Week virtually September 13th through the 19th. It’s usually held in April every year, but it was postponed because of COVID-19. It’s only one of two fundraisers held each year for CASA. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to visit the website to donate, then take a picture of themselves wearing a red cape and post it to social media. They can post to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the #RedCape2020. There will be a gift card prize for the best photo.

CASA helps kids who have been removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect and placed into foster care. CASA advocates for these kids, who are in a world of uncertainty.

"Our theme this year is advocacy is never cancelled,” Stacey Tieszen said. She’s the Executive Director of Sioux Falls CASA. “So far in 2020, 478 children in 257 families have been assigned to our program. We can’t stop. We won’t stop. And as we don our capes morphing into superheroes, we will aim to reach our goal of raising $50,000.”

This year is also CASA’s 25th anniversary. To celebrate the anniversary and kick off the Red Cape Week, the Arc of Dreams will be lit red and blue on Sunday, September 13th and Monday, September 14th at sunset. CASA board members and staff will be at the arc with their red capes and masks on to kick off the event and take photos.

