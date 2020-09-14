Advertisement

Sunny and Warm

Cooler Temps this Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine across the region. Some of us may see a little bit of haze due to the wildfires out west. We’ll top out with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s out to the west. It will be a little breezy today too, for some. Wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph will be possible.

Tomorrow will be a very similar day. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s with 90s out west. We’ll start to cool things down for Wednesday. Highs will drop down in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. We’ll continue to cool off for Thursday with highs dropping into the mid 60s.

The cooler temps will stick around for Friday and the week. Highs Friday will stay in the 60s. We’ll warm into the 70s over the weekend and we should keep the sunny and dry conditions around.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

