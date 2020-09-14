Advertisement

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Baltic High School senior serves as role model

Gavin Holt is a senior at Baltic High School.
Gavin Holt is a senior at Baltic High School.(KSFY)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIC, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gavin Holt is president of his senior class at Baltic High School. One of his teachers, Rory LaValliere, describes him as a leader and role model.

“Last year when the COVID thing started and all of the schools started to be shut down, we had to figure out as teachers how to teach our kids,” LaValliere said. “And when one way wasn’t working, Gavin would actually be responsible to email all of the teachers to say hey would you guys mind doing this? The students like this way better.”

It’s a mindset like this that will take Holt far, even after high school.

“Gavin was one of those students who you really could count on for whatever, but you’re also very proud to see where he’s going to go after this,” LaValliere said.

Holt isn’t positive where he wants to go after he graduates or even what he wants to do. But right now, he’s thinking somewhere east river in South Dakota and maybe studying business or law.

“I’m interested in politics. I find the whole government idea very interesting and reading about it and the origins and stuff,” Holt said.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Holt receives a $250 scholarship from Sioux Valley Energy, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters predicted said the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas.

News

EPA sides with farmers on ethanol, rejects refinery waivers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal regulators have handed a victory to corn farmers by refusing to allow a group of petroleum refiners in 14 states to forego requirements to blend ethanol into the gasoline they make.

News

Wildfires raise fight over climate change as Trump visits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SARA CLINE
California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before. Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

News

Branstad stepping down as US ambassador to China

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. ambassador to China will step down early next month, ending a three-year tenure marked by a trade war and increasingly bitter relations between the world’s two largest economies.

Latest News

News

163 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota health officials confirmed 163 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

News

Update: Family of victim seeks answers after fatal crash involving A.G.

Updated: 7 hours ago
Investigators say Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reported hitting a deer following a crash that left a Highmore man dead, while the family of the victim is calling for more information about the incident to be released.

News

South Dakota Attorney General involved in fatal crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota Attorney Gen. Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash, though officials have released few details about the incident.

News

South Dakota attorney general involved in a fatal car crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

South Dakota attorney general involved in a fatal car crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

West Mall 7 Theatres to reapply for beer & wine license

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls movie theater is renewing its push to get approval to sell beer and wine.