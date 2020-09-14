Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Baltic High School senior serves as role model

BALTIC, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gavin Holt is president of his senior class at Baltic High School. One of his teachers, Rory LaValliere, describes him as a leader and role model.

“Last year when the COVID thing started and all of the schools started to be shut down, we had to figure out as teachers how to teach our kids,” LaValliere said. “And when one way wasn’t working, Gavin would actually be responsible to email all of the teachers to say hey would you guys mind doing this? The students like this way better.”

It’s a mindset like this that will take Holt far, even after high school.

“Gavin was one of those students who you really could count on for whatever, but you’re also very proud to see where he’s going to go after this,” LaValliere said.

Holt isn’t positive where he wants to go after he graduates or even what he wants to do. But right now, he’s thinking somewhere east river in South Dakota and maybe studying business or law.

“I’m interested in politics. I find the whole government idea very interesting and reading about it and the origins and stuff,” Holt said.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Holt receives a $250 scholarship from Sioux Valley Energy, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

