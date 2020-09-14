West Mall 7 Theatres to reapply for beer & wine license

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls movie theater is renewing its push to get approval to sell beer and wine.

West Mall 7 Theatres is applying for a retail malt beverage and wine license, according to the posted agenda for Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The theater previously tried to get a license in 2018, but that effort was shot down by the city council. However, owner Todd Frager told Dakota News Now he may consider trying again after the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls was approved for a license back in May of this year. At that time, Frager said beer and wine sales could bring extra revenue to the theater, which was forced to close for several months due to the pandemic.

The city council will also discuss its five-year budget plan, as well as potential long-term funding solutions for the Sioux Falls Municipal Band at its meeting Tuesday evening.

