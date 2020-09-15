Advertisement

Authorities identify woman killed in crash in northeast South Dakota

(KOSA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say a Mina woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Brown County.

Fifty-seven-year-old Paula Kleinsasser died in Friday morning’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened Friday morning near Columbia. Troopers say Kleinsasser was driving a minivan when she failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a semi-truck.

Kleinsasser was pronounced dead at the scene. The diver of the semi was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say both drivers were wearing seat belts. No one else was involved in the crash.

