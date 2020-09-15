Advertisement

Canaries are used to making comebacks

Birds down 2-0 in championship series
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries return to the Birdcage Tuesday night for the first of 3 straight games in the American Association championship series. Milwaukee won the first 2 games over the weekend on their home field. But the Birds have been making great comebacks all season long. And regardless of what everyone else thinks, they are ready to turn the series around on their home field.

“We’re doubted. We’ve been doubted all year so this is just another bump in the road for us to be down 2-0. It’s something we just want to climb back out of. We want to continue to play hard. We should have won last night. We had chances to win last night,” says Tyler Danish, Canaries starting pitcher.

“For us, we never feel like we’re out of it. Being down 2-0 we’re in a perfect spot. We’re exactly where we want to be and obviously it would be nice to have 2 wins, but we’ve been coming back all year and getting wins so it’s nothing new to us," says Keaton Steele, Canaries closer.

The series resumes Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights at Sioux Falls Stadium and the players are planning on a return trip to Milwaukee for the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Miguel Angel Jimenez enjoys every minute of life, including winning the Sanford International

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Miguel Angel Jimenez enjoys every minute of life, including winning the Sanford International

Sports

Riders sweep #1 Tigers in softball

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Riders sweep #1 Tigers in softball

Sports

Miguel Angel Jimenez Wins 2020 Sanford International

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Finishes -14 for the weekend to win by one shot

Sports

Miguel Angel Jimenez Wins 2020 Sanford International

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
Finishes at -14 for the tournament to win by one shot

Latest News

Sports

Birds Blanked In Game Two At Milwaukee

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
Fall in 0-2 series hole after 2-0 loss

Sports

Canaries Blanked In Milwaukee To Fall Behind 2-0 In AA Championship Series

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Birds fall 2-0

Sports

Roosevelt Dominates O’Gorman In Dakota Bowl

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Roosevelt wins 48-0

Sports

Fred Couples’ Remarkable Eagle Highlights Second Round Of Sanford International

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Jimenez & Stricker tied for lead heading to final round.

Sports

Bad First Inning Dooms Canaries In American Association Championship Series Opener

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Canaries lose to Milwaukee 11-6

Sports

Jack Nicklaus Returns To Sioux Falls For Third Straight Year

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Plays in charity match with Andy North, Hale Irwin and Tony Jacklin