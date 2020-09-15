Canaries are used to making comebacks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries return to the Birdcage Tuesday night for the first of 3 straight games in the American Association championship series. Milwaukee won the first 2 games over the weekend on their home field. But the Birds have been making great comebacks all season long. And regardless of what everyone else thinks, they are ready to turn the series around on their home field.

“We’re doubted. We’ve been doubted all year so this is just another bump in the road for us to be down 2-0. It’s something we just want to climb back out of. We want to continue to play hard. We should have won last night. We had chances to win last night,” says Tyler Danish, Canaries starting pitcher.

“For us, we never feel like we’re out of it. Being down 2-0 we’re in a perfect spot. We’re exactly where we want to be and obviously it would be nice to have 2 wins, but we’ve been coming back all year and getting wins so it’s nothing new to us," says Keaton Steele, Canaries closer.

The series resumes Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights at Sioux Falls Stadium and the players are planning on a return trip to Milwaukee for the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.