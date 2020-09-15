Advertisement

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high in South Dakota

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials say the number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 reached a new high in South Dakota on Tuesday.

Current hospitalizations rose to 133, an increase of 23 from Monday.

Gov. Kristi Noem has frequently cited hospitalizations as the primary metric her office uses in making coronavirus-related decisions in South Dakota, saying the state is focusing on making sure hospitals do not get overwhelmed. Medical experts also say this number is a useful metric as it is independent from other factors, like the number of tests performed.

However, despite the increase, only six percent of the state’s hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the Department of Health. Forty-six percent of hospital beds are still available. Eight percent of the state’s ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients; 27 percent are still available.

Hospital capacity in South Dakota as of Sept. 15, according to the Dept. of Health.
Hospital capacity in South Dakota as of Sept. 15, according to the Dept. of Health.(Dakota News Now)

Health officials confirmed 193 COVID-19 cases in South Dakota on Tuesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 16,994. However, active cases declined by 153 to 2,386 due to new recoveries.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday. The state’s total remained at 184.

The state processed tests for 957 new individuals on Tuesday.

