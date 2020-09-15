Advertisement

Few details of A.G. crash investigation released in state briefing

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.

State officials delivered an update Tuesday regarding the investigation into a fatal crash involving Atty. General Jason Ravsnborg, though few details about the investigation itself were released.

Gov. Kristi Noem and Department of Public Safety Sec. Craig Price spoke in a briefing Tuesday afternoon, saying they cannot release details about the findings of the investigation because it is still ongoing.

Ravnsborg struck and killed a man along U.S. Highway 14 near Highmore Saturday night. In a statement released Monday, Ravnsborg said he thought he hit a deer. He said he called 911 and searched the ditch, but did not find anything. Ravnsborg found the body the next morning while returning to retrieve his car, which was left inoperable by the crash.

In Tuesday’s briefing, Price said the autopsy of the victim, 55-year-old Joseph Boever, is being done in Ramsey County, Minn., because the South Dakota state coroner is currently unavailable. He said the South Dakota Highway Patrol is leading the investigation, though the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting interviews in the case to avoid conflicts of interest.

Nearly all elements of the investigation, including the recording of Ravnsborg’s 911 call and the medical examiner’s results, are not being released at this time, Price said. He did not have a timeline on when more information will be released.

When asked whether Ravnsborg will be placed on administrative leave, Noem said that has not been discussed because it is currently only a crash investigation, not a criminal investigation.

Noem declined to answer whether she was aware of the press release issued by Ravnsborg Monday prior to it being sent to the media.

Watch the full briefing below.

Gov. Noem delivers media briefing

Gov. Kristi Noem is scheduled to deliver a media briefing at 12:45 regarding the fatal accident involving Atty. Gen. Jason Ravnsborg.

Posted by Dakota News Now on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Gov. Kristi Noem is set to deliver a media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The briefing will begin at 12:45 p.m. CST. Dakota News Now will livestream it on this story, and we’ll also air it on KSFY.

This is the governor’s second unscheduled media briefing in the past few days. On Sunday, she announced South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal car accident. A spokesperson for Noem’s office said Tuesday’s briefing will also discuss Ravnsborg’s incident.

