Man killed in tractor rollover near Ipswich

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead after a crash involving a farm implement in northern South Dakota.

The crash took place Monday afternoon on a gravel road northwest of Ipswich.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 49-year-old man was driving a tractor/sprayer west when he hit a deer and lost control. The tractor went into the ditch and rolled. The driver died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

