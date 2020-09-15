Advertisement

Miguel Angel Jimenez enjoys every minute of life, including winning the Sanford International

Jimenez celebrates his win and life in style
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There’s no question that Miguel Angel Jimenez loves life. We saw that first hand at the press conference after he had just won the 3rd Annual Sanford International

Miguel Angel Jimenez says: “How am I going to celebrate? We started already. We have some wine right here, my favorite drink and a nice cigar. What else?”

He clearly loves life which obviously helps his golf game. And I think there’s a message in that for all of us. Jimenez says: “We be only once in this life and we’re going to be more time dead than alive. The short time you’re going to be here in this world enjoy yourself. That’s the main thing. You have to be at peace with anything that happens in your life. To have to take what is coming, try to be good with the people around yourself and enjoy yourself and that’s life.”

But don’t think Miguel doesn’t take his craft seriously. No-one know that better than his caddie of 8 years. Caddie Clifford Botha says:"He works hard. He absolutely works hard. You know people see him as fun. He smokes a cigar, he drinks good wine, he enjoys life. But what the people don’t see is he works in the morning, he does to the gym. After a round of golf he goes to the range. He practices. He fixes something if that something was wrong during the day and then that evening he goes to the gym again."

And boy did we see some amazing skills over the last 3 days. He is the latest in a long line of Spaniards who can really play. And he sure was glad to have fans to share this with again. Jimenez says:"It’s amazing. You know we’ve been playing literally on the golf course with no people. They’re coming back again with people on the golf course. It’s something we are missing all the time. Thanks, now we’re here and hopefully it’s the start of getting back our life again no?"

And he certainly helped the fans of this region celebrate golf over the weekend as the 3rd champion of the Sanford International. He makes everyone go home with a smile.

Clifford Botha says:"Golf gave him a lot and he gives a lot back to golf. He loves especially this week when there were spectators being back. It’s a different feel and Miguel feeds off the spectators. He loves it." And the fans loved having him here as well!

