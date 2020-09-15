Advertisement

Nurse questions medical care at immigration jail in Georgia

Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on an account from a nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia.
Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on an account from a nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (AP) - A nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia says authorities performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records.

Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on the nurse’s words.

Dawn Wooten calls a gynecologist who works outside the facility “the uterus collector.” She says she saw a sick-call nurse shred a box of detainee complaints without looking at them.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it will defer to the Homeland Security inspector general.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Mall 7 Theatres reapplying for malt beverage and wine license

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Scott Engen
West Mall 7 Theatres reapplying for malt beverage and wine license

News

South Dakota Attorney General found victim’s body morning after fatal car crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is sharing his first comments about the crash that claimed the life of a Highmore man.

News

Hurricane Sally’s threat: ‘Potentially historic’ floods, fierce winds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Sally is slowly closing in on the northern Gulf Coast with powerful winds and weather forecasters are warning of “potentially historic” flooding.

National

Hurricane Sally closing in on the Gulf

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Hurricane Sally is gaining strength as it heads toward the Gulf Coast.

Latest News

News

Man removed from Mitchell School Board meeting after refusing to wear mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
Video shows two Mitchell Police officers try to forcibly remove a man from the meeting Monday night.

News

Victims identified in fatal plane crash near Groton

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities have identified the victims of yesterday's plane crash near Groton as a husband and wife from Clark.

National

Hurricane Sally is rapidly intensifying as it barrels towards the gulf

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Hurricane Sally is rapidly intensifying as it barrels towards the gulf

National Politics

Court: Trump can end temporary legal status for 4 countries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since 1990, the policy has granted temporary legal status to people from countries affected by natural disasters and civil conflict.

National

Gulf states brace for Hurricane Sally

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Gulf states are bracing for Hurricane Sally.

News

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Baltic High School senior serves as role model

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
This week's Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week is Gavin Holt, a senior at Baltic High School.