Riders sweep #1 Tigers in softball

Roosevelt wins both at Sherman Park
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Heidi Vortherms is headed for a college career as a softball pitcher. But first she’d like to lead her 4th-ranked Roosevelt Rough Riders to a state title. Vortherms, who had a dominating summer for the SD Renegades, got plenty of offensive support in the first game Monday night at Sherman Park as her team built an early 7-2 lead and she pitched them to a 7-3 win. Roosevelt also won the second game 7-5.

