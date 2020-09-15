Sioux Falls Firearms instructor offers gun safety tips for new owners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

A year of high gun sales in the U.S. continues through the end of summer, and according to an FBI report from NICS data, an estimated two million guns were sold in August. In South Dakota, nearly 10,000 guns were purchased, in August, up 36% from August 2019.

For both new gun owners and seasoned firearm handlers, it is crucial to stay up to date with firearm safety, regularly practicing the best ways to handle a gun of any kind.

A local firearm instructor, Matt Schlueter, advises that when you purchase a firearm, whether it is your first gun or your 10th, to read the manual that comes with it and have the salesman walk you through the details of your new gun.

“Always treat every gun like it’s loaded, always keep your finger off the trigger and keep it pointed in a safe direction,” said Schlueter. “These basic rules apply to any type of situation, whether you are hunting, at the range, or handling a conceal and carry firearm.”

Schlueter added that for anyone planning on owning a gun should practice proper safety habits every week, to ensure that it is handled with care and caution with every use.

Appropriate storage for a firearm should also be planned before purchase and can range from a functional safe or a case with the chamber locking device run through the gun.

Schlueter says that even if you have spent your life around guns, it is essential to brush up on best practices when using a firearm, so that good habits become muscle memory.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.