Sioux Falls making 2 downtown parking lots available for redevelopment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two parking lots in downtown Sioux Falls are now available for redevelopment.

Officials announced Tuesday that the city is releasing two surface parking lots through its negotiated sale program. The program enables people or businesses to buy city-owned vacant or improved properties for redevelopment.

The two properties available are the parking lot at 400 S. First Avenue across from the new downtown Ace Hardware, as well as a parking lot at 301 N. Main Avenue just north of the downtown library.

The negotiated sale program is part of the city’s 2025 Downtown Plan, which was adopted in 2014, and is designed to spur development in the downtown area. The first property that was made available through the process was the former BNSF Railway property in downtown.

City officials say anyone interested in the properties can contact Dustin Powers at 605-367-8897 or by email at dpowers@siouxfalls.org.

