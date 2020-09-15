Sunny, Warm, and Breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will see widespread smoke and haze across the region today due to wildfires burning in western parts of the United States. Otherwise, we’ll have lots of sunshine and it will be another warm and breezy day. Highs will range from the mid 80s in the north to the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in southern and western areas. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible this afternoon.

Cooler air will start to move into the region by Wednesday. We’ll keep the sun around but highs will drop into the 70s for many. By Thursday morning, we may see a shower or a thunderstorm across parts of the region. The sun will come out but we’ll be stuck in the low to mid 60s for highs. Some places will even struggle to make it out of the 50s! The 60s will stick around for Friday, as well.

Over the weekend, we should start to warm up again. Highs will jump back into the 70s with a few 80s out west. There’s a chance we could see a few storms Sunday. By the beginning of next week, it looks like we’ll be in the upper 70s, including next Tuesday which is the first day of fall. After that, we’ll see highs drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.

