Warm and Hazy Conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We continue to deal with the hazy conditions across the area thanks to the smoke from the wildfires burning out to the west. Warmer and mild conditions will continue through tonight and into Wednesday. Some cooler air does build in for Wednesday with highs falling to the upper 60′s to the north and the lower to mid 70′s elsewhere. The hazy conditions will look to stick around.

We’re tracking some chances for rain on Thursday, but it doesn’t look to be amounting to much as far as accumulations go. Highs on Thursday will fall to the 60′s for many, but western South Dakota will remain in the mid 70′s. For Friday, expect more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60′s to the lower 70′s. The weekend will begin on a sunny note for Saturday, but we’re once again tracking more chances for rain on Sunday. This doesn’t appear to be bringing meaningful accumulations back to the area just yet.

Early next week, temperatures will rise back into the upper 70′s to the lower 80′s as we officially begin Fall on Tuesday. It’ll be back in the lower to mid 80′s for highs on the first day of Fall. Quiet weather looks to continue until more chances for rain come back next Wednesday along with temperatures falling quickly to the upper 60′s to the lower 70′s by the end of next week.

