Wind storm removes 550,000 Iowa corn acres from harvest

Corn field damaged by Aug. 10 derecho near Woodward, Iowa (file photo)
Corn field damaged by Aug. 10 derecho near Woodward, Iowa (file photo)(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is estimating that 550,000 acres of Iowa corn will not be harvested this fall due to damage caused by the Aug. 10 wind storm that swept across the state.

That estimate places the value of the lost corn crop based on the yield and price anticipated before the storm at around $344 million.

Corn prices have gone up due to the crop losses so farmers will likely get more money for the corn they do harvest. Most farmers also have crop insurance to cover some of the loss and other federal programs may help.

The soybean crop was largely unaffected.

