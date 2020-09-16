1 teen killed, 2 others injured in one-vehicle crash in Mobridge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A one-vehicle crash in Mobridge Tuesday night killed the teen driver and injured two teen passengers, authorities say.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 1997 Ford F50 pickup was southbound on 10th Avenue West just before 10 pm when the driver, a 16-year-old girl, lost control, flipping the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old male passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to Fargo. A 16-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries.

Authorities say the driver and male passenger were thrown from the vehicle. They say non of them were wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

