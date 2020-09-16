Advertisement

#3 Washington sweeps Lincoln in volleyball behind Schetnan’s 13 kills

Warriors rally after fast start by Pats
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln patriots jumped out to an impressive lead late in the first set Tuesday night on their home floor. Sydni Wietfeld had several big kills and they led the #3 Warriors 16-12. But Washington roared back to win the first set and then the match 3-0. Sydni Schetnen led Washington with 13 kills.

