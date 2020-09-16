Brookings Children’s Museum celebrates 10 years in the community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Brookings Children’s Museum celebrates 10 years in the city with a week full of events.

The museum will host a scavenger hunt, chalk walk, seek and find mural, free cookies at the cafe with purchase and deals on museum gift cards, all in commemoration of the event.

The museum is also looking at the impact it has had on the Brookings community, sharing a few stats from the decade. Over one million guests from every state and 20 countries have made a trip to the museum. The museum has also partnered with nearly 20 community organizations, including the Brookings School District and SDSU.

The celebration runs from the 12th to the 19th, with varying times on activities each day. To encourage social distancing, the museum is keeping play outside in reserved time frames. You can go to the website here, for times, or to reserve a spot. Tickets are $5 for children and adults.

