Advertisement

Brookings Children’s Museum celebrates 10 years in the community

The celebration lasts all week long.
(KSFY)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Brookings Children’s Museum celebrates 10 years in the city with a week full of events.

The museum will host a scavenger hunt, chalk walk, seek and find mural, free cookies at the cafe with purchase and deals on museum gift cards, all in commemoration of the event.

The museum is also looking at the impact it has had on the Brookings community, sharing a few stats from the decade. Over one million guests from every state and 20 countries have made a trip to the museum. The museum has also partnered with nearly 20 community organizations, including the Brookings School District and SDSU.

The celebration runs from the 12th to the 19th, with varying times on activities each day. To encourage social distancing, the museum is keeping play outside in reserved time frames. You can go to the website here, for times, or to reserve a spot. Tickets are $5 for children and adults.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Huge rainmaker’: Hurricane Sally threatens historic floods

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center expects Sally to remain a Category 1 hurricane, with top sustained winds of 80 mph when it makes landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

News

Sioux Falls finalizes 2021 budget, adds new funding for CVB & municipal band

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Sioux Falls finalizes 2021 budget, adds new funding for CVB & municipal band

News

Seeping under doors, bad air from West’s fires won’t ease up

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By SARA CLINE and GILLIAN FLACCUS
People in Oregon, Washington and parts of California were struggling under acrid yellowish-green smog — the worst, most unhealthy air on the planet according to some measurements.

News

Keeping healthy in hazy and smoke-filled weather

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The hazy skies across the state are a reminder that wildfires out West cannot only affect the weather, but health as well.

Latest News

News

Man kicked out of Mitchell school board meeting over mask dispute

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Mitchell School District has a mask mandate in place and after a man refuse to wear a mask at the meeting and wouldn’t leave, the police were called for help.

News

A look inside COVID-19 isolation dorms at USD

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
To limit the spread, many universities including the University of South Dakota are setting up COVID-19 isolation dorms.

News

Man killed in tractor rollover near Ipswich

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say one person is dead after a crash involving a farm implement in northern South Dakota.

News

Authorities identify woman killed in crash in northeast South Dakota

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Officials say a Mina woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Brown County.

News

Few details of A.G. crash investigation released in state briefing

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State officials delivered an update Tuesday regarding the investigation into a fatal crash involving Atty. General Jason Ravsnborg, though few details about the investigation itself were released.

News

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high in South Dakota

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Health officials say the number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 reached a new high in South Dakota on Tuesday.