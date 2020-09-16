Advertisement

Cooling Down

Warmer for the Weekend
By Tyler Roney
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our streak of dry days will continue across the area as mild conditions stick around for tonight. One thing you’ll notice heading into Thursday morning will be much cooler temperatures as lows will fall to the lower to mid 40′s. For Thursday, we’ll see a few clouds moving through as temperatures only get into the lower to mid 70′s. Northern South Dakota will only get into the 60′s for highs!

Friday will bring more sunshine along with cooler temperatures sticking around with highs only getting into the upper 60′s to the lower 70′s. Friday night football games will be cooler, but do look to remain dry. Heading into the weekend, warmer temperatures return once more with highs on Saturday returning to the mid to upper 70′s for many, but along and west of the Missouri getting back into the mid 80′s. On Sunday, all of us will be in the 80′s for highs with a slight chance for some showers and thunderstorms.

Next week will begin the official start of Fall with certainly nothing in the form of cooler temperatures headed our way yet. Nearly each and every day of this upcoming week will feature temperatures in the 80′s for highs and morning lows in the mid to upper 50′s to near 60 degrees. Dry weather will be the trend once more as we’ll only have a slight chance for some showers and storms next Wednesday continuing to add to our precipitation deficit.

