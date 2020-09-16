Advertisement

FBI offers reward in 2016 slaying in Eagle Butte

Jessie Wallace Cook
Jessie Wallace Cook(FBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (AP) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for leads in an unsolved South Dakota homicide from 2016.

The Minneapolis Field Office of the FBI is offering the reward for information about the murder of Jessie Wallace Cook in Eagle Butte.

The FBI hopes new tips will lead to a suspect or suspects in the case. The 32-year-old Cook was found on Oct. 29, 2016 unresponsive on the ground near the Eagle Butte water tower with severe facial injuries.

An autopsy determined blunt force trauma caused his death. Cook was a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

