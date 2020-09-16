GRAPHIC: Search continues in Calif. deputy ambush; reward up to $275,000

(CNN) - A reward of $275,000 is being offered for information about the shooter who opened fire on two deputies in California this past weekend. The victims are expected to survive in what officials are calling a “miracle.”

Video shows the bravery under fire of a female Los Angeles County deputy, who applied a tourniquet to her partner shortly after the two were ambushed and shot several times Saturday by a lone gunman in Compton, California.

“There is no place in our society for the violence we saw. Blessed be the peacekeepers,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The deputies were both in intensive care Tuesday after suffering wounds to their heads and arms.

“There’s definitely going to be a very painful path for them, but thankfully, no vital organs so their prognosis is good,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

As they are recovering from their injuries, a callous call for their deaths came from a gathering of about five people outside the hospital. The leader of the group that calls itself the Africa Town Coalition says he hopes the crime was in retaliation for the shooting of Black and brown people by the LASD.

“This right here lightens my heart because the sheriff’s department has murdered too many of our brothers and sisters,” Kevin Wharton Price said. “If this is the start of retribution, then I think this is a very good start.”

That’s a stance denounced by officials and even other residents who support police reform.

“We don’t want those police officers to die. We don’t want that. That’s a tragedy. Our prayers go out to those offices and their families. Yes, there’s an issue. We believe that there should be some kind of reform to the police department to make it better for everybody,” said Compton resident David Colbert.

Villanueva says there may be “bad apples” in law enforcement, but “the overwhelming majority of deputies are doing the right thing for the right reason.”

