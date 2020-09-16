Advertisement

Keeping healthy in hazy and smoke-filled weather

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The hazy skies across the state are a reminder that wildfires out West cannot only affect the weather, but health as well.

According to the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, so far Eastern South Dakota has seen only slight smoke. The skies look to get even hazier in the next few days however, leading to more chances for unsafe air quality. While almost all of the smoke in the area is lofted high into the atmosphere due to the distance from the fires, the air can still become smoke-filled in the right conditions. It’s a problem Southeastern Wyoming is already dealing with, as Tyler Brady, a CRMC physician assistant explains.

“Especially in our vulnerable population, people with asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and heart disease air quality has a direct impact on people. We see that the air quality is as bad at a time like this from the wildfires to the west.” said Brady.

According to the CDC, even people without existing lung conditions can experience symptoms such as excessive coughing, scratchy throat, trouble breathing, and chest pain if exposed to high enough concentrations of smoke particles.

“It’s very much an individual case basis. Some people with lung disease still do quite well in air quality like this, and there some that are so sensitive we strongly advise them not to go out at all, especially when you factor in the COVID infection.” said Brady.

Currently parts of Northwestern South Dakota, Montana and North Dakota are experiencing unsafe levels of smoke particles in the atmosphere. While the National Weather Service said it’s unlikely Eastern South Dakota will see that amount of smoke near the ground, any new grass or wildfire closer to the region could add to the already hazy air.

The CDC recommends limiting outdoor activity when there are unsafe levels of smoke in the air, and to follow local guidelines. More information from the CDC about the effects of smoke-filled air can be found here. An interactive map showing current air levels can also be found here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man kicked out of Mitchell school board meeting over mask dispute

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Mitchell School District has a mask mandate in place and after a man refuse to wear a mask at the meeting and wouldn’t leave, the police were called for help.

News

A look inside COVID-19 isolation dorms at USD

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
To limit the spread, many universities including the University of South Dakota are setting up COVID-19 isolation dorms.

News

Man killed in tractor rollover near Ipswich

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say one person is dead after a crash involving a farm implement in northern South Dakota.

News

Seeping under doors, bad air from West’s fires won’t ease up

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SARA CLINE and GILLIAN FLACCUS
People in Oregon, Washington and parts of California were struggling under acrid yellowish-green smog — the worst, most unhealthy air on the planet according to some measurements.

Latest News

News

Authorities identify woman killed in crash in northeast South Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Officials say a Mina woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Brown County.

News

‘Huge rainmaker’: Hurricane Sally threatens historic floods

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center expects Sally to remain a Category 1 hurricane, with top sustained winds of 80 mph when it makes landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

News

Few details of A.G. crash investigation released in state briefing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State officials delivered an update Tuesday regarding the investigation into a fatal crash involving Atty. General Jason Ravsnborg, though few details about the investigation itself were released.

News

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high in South Dakota

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Health officials say the number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 reached a new high in South Dakota on Tuesday.

News

Wind storm removes 550,000 Iowa corn acres from harvest

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is estimating that 550,000 acres of Iowa corn will not be harvested this fall due to damage caused by the Aug. 10 wind storm that swept across the state.

News

Sioux Falls making 2 downtown parking lots available for redevelopment

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Two parking lots in downtown Sioux Falls are now available for redevelopment.