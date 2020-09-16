Advertisement

Man wanted in Rapid City shootings arrested after early-morning search

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Pennington County Sheriff’s Office officials say they’ve arrested a South Dakota man accused of shooting one man and injuring another.

Twenty-two-year-old Jamys Flying Horse, of Rapid City, was taken into custody about around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and commission of a felony with a firearm. The warrant stemmed from a Sept. 6 shooting in Rapid City.

Authorities say Flying Horse and a juvenile were pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy about 2:15 a.m. when the deputy noticed the vehicle had no license plates. The two suspects fled the scene.

Flying Horse was apprehended about four hours later hiding in a creek after law enforcement used a drone to help find him.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

