Safety measures in place while moving into assisted living during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Foss family is resting a little easier these days after making the decision for Mom and Dad Darrell and Carol to find a new home with more care.

Daughter Diane Nichols and her siblings want the best for their parents.

“It was hard, you know, watching them when we would go and get together for family gatherings and stuff, so we knew that something had to be done to ensure their safety,” said Nichols.

Both in the 80′s, her parents were finding more challenges where they had lived for decades.

“Arthritis and some stomach issues and things and he was losing weight and he couldn’t move very well. Mom had some memory issues. So her health was declining,” said Nichols.

The family chose a move to Good Samaritan’s Prarie Creek Assisted living. Kathy Manning is the services manager.

“Assisted living is a home-like apartment-style, a living environment where individuals are encouraged to live as independently as possible, and where they can’t. They are assisted by staff in supportive ways,” said Manning.

Protecting everyone is essential.

“We absolutely want to say that it is safe to move to an assisted living facility community during the pandemic. We are taking additional precautions both in terms of residents as well as the staff,” said Manning.

“I felt very safe moving them in all the PP equipment that the employees wear and the protocols they have to,” said Nichols.

Mom and Dad have two weeks of limited interaction, but not a complete quarantine.

“It’s been a big relief for our whole family. They’re in a safe environment, that’ll keep them as healthy as possible,” said Nichols.

There are close to 2,000 Assisted Living Residents across the Good Samaritan Society footprint.

According to The Good Samaritan Society, early 800,000 Americans live in assisted living with more than half of residents over the age of 85. Residents don’t require 24/7 skilled nursing care and often only need help with a few daily living activities.

According to the National Association for Assisted Living (NCACL), 64% of residents need help with bathing, 57% need help with walking and 48% need help with dressing

