South Dakota reports 297 new COVID-19 cases as deaths near 200

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported eight new deaths due to COVID-19 Wednesday.

The new deaths bring the state total to 192. Two people were reportedly in the 40-49 age range, one in the 70-79 age range, and five of the deaths were reported as in the 80 plus age range. The deaths were reported in Minnehaha, Brookings, Yankton, Hughes, Lake, Clay, and Pennington Counties.

The state also reported 297 new cases Wednesday bringing the state total to 17,291. 2,442 of those cases are currently active, an increase of 56 from Tuesday.

Current hospitalizations also increased from Tuesday to 139. 1,211 South Dakotans in total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Gov. Kristi Noem has frequently cited hospitalizations as the primary metric her office uses in making coronavirus-related decisions in South Dakota, saying the state is focusing on making sure hospitals do not get overwhelmed. Medical experts also say this number is a useful metric as it is independent of other factors, like the number of tests performed.

Total recoveries also increased from Tuesday to 14,657.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.