Sunny, but a Little Cooler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is going to be mostly sunny for our Wednesday, but we could still have a little haze in the air due to western wildfires. Otherwise, we’ll top out with highs ranging from the upper 60s in the north to the low to mid 70s in the south. The wind isn’t going to be as strong as it has been lately.

Despite the cooler temperatures today, some cooler air is poised to move into the region. That will knock highs into the mid to upper 60s across most of the region. Some areas to the north may be stuck in the low 60s for highs to end this week. Over the weekend, we will start to warm up again. Highs will be back in the 70s for most with a few 80s possible for some. There’s also a slight chance some of us may see a shower or a thunderstorm by Sunday.

The beginning of next week is looking pretty nice! Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. The first day of fall is Tuesday and many of us will be close to, if not in the 80s! Some cooler air will spill into the region after that knocking high temperatures into the low to mid 70s.

