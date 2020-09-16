The Black Expo in Downtown Sioux Falls to celebrate black-owned businesses

DOWNTOWN SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Organizers in Sioux Falls are planning the first Black Expo for Saturday at the parking lot of the 8th and Railroad Center in downtown. The expo will go from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM.

More than 20 businesses are planning to be part of the expo. Vendors are expected to sell items like cosmetics, clothing, accessories, paintings, and home decor. They will also have businesses aimed at education, social media, and car detailing.

This expo is a way to celebrate culture, community and black-owned businesses in the area.

